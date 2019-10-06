Former Archbishop Carroll A.J. Hoggard basketball star on Sunday committed to attend Michigan State on a basketball scholarship.
Hoggard, a 6-foot-3 guard and a four-star prospect by rivals.com, announced his decision in a video released on his Instagram account.
Hoggard is a senior at Huntington (W.V.) St. Joseph Prep. He played two seasons at Archbishop Carroll, earning PIAA Class 6 second-team honors as a sophomore in 2018, before moving to West Virginia in June of that year.
Hoggard averaged 15.7 points as well as six assists and six rebounds for Archbishop Carroll as a sophomore.
Hoggard has more than 20 scholarship offers and made recent visits to Providence, Marquette, Mississippi and Michigan State.