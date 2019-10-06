AJ Hoggard has officially committed to Michigan State. He is a 4-Star PG in the 2020 Class. He joins 4-Star C Mady Sissoko and 4-Star PG Jalen Terry in the 2020 Class. Hoggard is ranked in the top 75. Let's welcome AJ to the Spartan Family! #GoGreen @ajhoggard3 pic.twitter.com/Ba9nuF1irm