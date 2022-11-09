In February, Dean Reiman, founder and AAU coach of the Lehigh Valley Fever, held a practice to get a look at then-junior Amber Bullard of The Christian Academy. After a few drills, he asked the players, several of whom were going to play Division I ball, how long they had been playing basketball.

Most players there had been playing since kindergarten, second grade, or third grade.

Bullard first started playing in her sophomore year of high school.

“The kids’ mouths just dropped,” Reiman said.

Now a senior at The Christian Academy in Brookhaven of Delaware County, Bullard is signing with La Salle.

“I love basketball and building up my confidence,” Bullard said. “It definitely pulled me out of the darkest place of my life.”

The Philadelphia native played a handful of sports growing up from softball to swimming. She loved to compete. Bullard is the youngest of four girls and was influenced by her older sister, Taylor, to try volleyball at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School her freshman year.

But it wasn’t completely out of genuine interest. Bullard needed an outlet. A fresh start.

“Freshman year was one of the hardest years of my life,” she said, letting out a big breath.

Standing 6-foot-3, Bullard said she was bullied for her height. She never saw it as a unique part of herself. Reiman had to convince her that height in basketball is a great thing.

“I was really surrounded by the wrong crowd of people,” Bullard said. “I just would never want to put myself out there because a lot of people were making fun of my height and it made me really insecure within myself.

“If I was still going on about how people made fun of me and stuff like that, I would not be doing basketball.”

So, she turned to volleyball, looking for a way to put herself out there. Yet, her mother stopped her, saying she could not go back to the school for her sophomore year. “She said, ‘I had a dream, and God is saying that you don’t need to be there anymore.’”

The family turned to TCA, where two of her sisters had attended. Taylor played volleyball there, but when Amber arrived, the school only had basketball, soccer, and baseball.

Prior to TCA, Bullard had only played basketball casually with her dad. At the open gym practices, the sport was so natural to everyone else but Bullard. The coach had to carefully go through everything with her, leaving her out of the loop with the rest of the players. The coach later told her she would not be seeing much playing time, if any.

“I was so heartbroken, and I definitely took that personal but in a good way,” Bullard said. “It was kind of more of OK, what can I do better to become a better basketball player?”

For picking up a ball only starting in her sophomore, Bullard’s game has improved rapidly. She won TCA’s Player of the Year award her junior year, averaging 15.6 points per game. The most important event of that year was TCA’s game against Faith Christian. That game set up her future.

One of Reiman’s Fever coaches is David Forker, who is also the head coach at Faith Christian. Forker noticed Bullard’s improvement and knew of Reiman’s need for height on his Fever team. He told Reiman she was raw but has God-given talent.

“Well, I’ll never forget it,” Reiman said about meeting Bullard for the first time at a practice he invited her to. “I was blown away by just her naive spirit, her humbleness, and just her willingness to know that she didn’t really know a lot about basketball.”

She struggled with dribbling, as she didn’t bother with it as a post player. However, Reiman explained how today’s game is a position-less one and continues to grow that way.

“I think part of that was to the fact that of the things that she didn’t know, she didn’t have a lot of bad habit,” he said. “She just didn’t have any habits.”

Bullard quickly realized this. During water breaks at the practice, she stayed at the basket, working on the pointers Reiman had given her.

“I kind of knew in that instance this kid was pretty special,” he said.

“She was all in regard to being respectful to the coaching, listening, applying it, trusting that we kind of knew what we were doing. And then just went out and did it.”

Soon enough, Bullard began playing competitively within the Fever in games against people who were taller than her usual high school opponents. She showed flashes of brilliance amongst her missteps, and it was clear her ceiling for progress was high.

“Understanding that a lot of people come from different backgrounds and a lot of people put in different work than others. So, you cannot really be down on yourself and compare to others,” she said.

Reiman contacted La Salle coach Mountain MacGillivray and others to see her play.

“They saw the potential and what could be down the road,” Reiman said.

As a result of Bullard’s progress and to her shock, colleges began to look at her — many of which were from out of state such as Colgate, Niagara, and American University. The two schools that sent her offers were La Salle and St. Joseph’s.

La Salle’s diversity stood out to her, along with the plan the coaches set out for her. “I think just knowing your kind of people are there ... It’s all about being comfortable and feeling welcome,” Bullard said.

Now as Bullard is about the head into her senior season, she is more confident in her game and herself. She looks to continue her hard work physically and mentally, with the goal to get to the state championship and be a leader on the team in her final year. The past two years have forced her to test her mindset and faith.

“For me to be where I am now, I am definitely doing something right,” she said.