“I had taken two bites from that cheese steak, and my phone rang,” O’Grady said. “It was a Georgia number, and I knew my [Louisville] manager [Jody Davis] was from Georgia. He said, ‘You’re going to Cincy. You’re active tonight.’ Then he started to say some really nice things to me, and I said, ‘Thanks, but I have to figure out a way to get to Cincinnati.’ Everybody in my family was excited and going nuts, but I didn’t really have any time to for it. I got in the car with my dad and drove to the airport.”