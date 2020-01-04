Georgia running back and Philadelphia native D’Andre Swift is setting his sights on the NFL.
The former St. Joseph’s Prep star announced via Twitter on Friday that he is foregoing his senior season with the Bulldogs to declare for the NFL draft in April.
“As a kid from Philly, my dream was to go to Athens (Ga.) and be a student athlete at the University of Georgia," Swift said in his Tweet.
“My time as a member of the UGA football family and a member of the student body has been great,” he added but went on to explain that, after much consideration, he decided it was time to pursue his next dream of playing in the NFL.
Swift is projected as one of the draft class’ top prospects after finishing an impressive collegiate career in Georgia.
At 5-foot-9 and 215 pounds, Swift ran for more than 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons, capping off his junior campaign with 1,218 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He saw limited action in Georgia’s Sugar Bowl victory on Wednesday, however, carrying the ball just once for two yards due to a lingering shoulder injury.
In 2016 at St. Joseph’s Prep, Swift ran for 1,564 yards and 25 touchdowns and caught another nine scoring passes — despite going three games without a carry because of an ankle injury — as the team earned its first 14-0 season in program history and first PIAA Class 6A title.
Overall, he generated 4,112 career rushing yards and helped the Hawks win three state titles in his four seasons.
Swift was recently named The Inquirer’s Southeastern Pennsylvania High School Football Player of the Decade.