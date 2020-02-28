District 1 boys’ basketball championship games will be held in Classes 6A and 5A on Saturday at Temple’s Liacouras Center.
Here’s a preview of each game:
West Chester East (25-2) vs. Penn Wood (16-7), 3 p.m.
Seeds: W.C. East is the No. 1. Penn Wood is the No. 7.
W.C. East’s road to the final: Beat Sun Valley, 42-29; Radnor, 70-48; West Chester Rustin, 50-36.
Penn Wood’s road to the final: Beat Academy Park, 46-38; Holy Ghost Prep, 69-59; Penncrest, 56-51.
Coaches: W.C. East, Tom Durant. Penn Wood, Mike Lindemann.
W.C. East’s projected starters: Andrew Carr, 6-10 senior; Tym Richardson, 6-4 senior; Mike Dedda, 5-10 senior; Kiernan Hefferan, 6-0 junior; Jack Kushner, 6-0 freshman.
Penn Wood’s projected starters: Jerry Flynn, 6-4 junior; Saalih Moore, 5-10 junior; Abdullah Dublin, 6-2 sophomore; Shamir Baynes, 6-0 senior; Desmon Johnson, 6-2 senior.
Next: The winner will be District 1’s No. 1 seed in the PIAA Class 5A state tournament and will open play Friday vs. District 3’s No. 8 seed. The loser will be District 1’s No. 2 seed and will open state-tournament play Friday vs. District 12’s No. 4 seed, Archbishop Ryan of the Philadelphia Catholic League.
Methacton (25-2) vs. Cheltenham, (24-3), 7 pm.
Seeds: Methacton is the No. 1. Cheltenham is the No. 3.
Methacton’s road to the final: Beat Council Rock South, 66-41; Pennridge, 69-46; Chester, 81-54.
Cheltenham’s road to the finals: Beat Upper Darby, 83-57; Coatesville, 68-61; Bensalem, 77-60.
Coaches: Methacton, Jeff Derstine. Cheltenham, Patrick Fleury.
Methacton’s projected starters: Jeff Woodward, 6-10 senior; Erik Timko, 6-3 senior; Brett Eberly, 5-11 senior, Owen Kropp, 6-1 senior; Brett Byrne, 6-0 sophomore.
Cheltenham’s projected starters: Jaelen McGlone, 6-4 senior; Justin Moore, 6-1 sophomore; Travis Coleman, 6-0 senior; Sean Emfinger, 6-4 senior; Brandon Scott, 6-1 senior.
Next: The winner will be District 1’s No. 1 seed in the PIAA Class 6A state tournament and will open play Saturday vs. District 3’s No. 6 seed. The loser will be District 1’s No. 2 seed and will open state-tournament play vs. District 11’s No. 4 seed.