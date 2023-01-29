DJ Wagner was the star of stars, led Camden past Imhotep in a highly anticipated matchup

Justin Edwards billowed like smoke, grabbed a rebound off the backboard, got fouled, and dunked the ball all in one motion with 18 seconds left in Saturday’s dramatic showdown between Imhotep and Camden at St. Joseph’s University.

Most of the sold-out crowd at Hagan Arena erupted, as Edwards’ acrobatics pulled Imhotep within two points. His subsequent free throw whittled Camden’s lead even more.

Coach Maalik Wayns’ team, however, didn’t succumb to the pressure, holding off Imhotep, 60-57.

“We don’t let nothing break us,” Wayns said postgame. “We can’t be broken. You gotta keep coming, keep coming. That was just another play … right on to the next play.”

On a court loaded with talent, Camden senior guard and Kentucky signee DJ Wagner was the star of stars, leading all scorers with 22 points, 18 of which came in the second half.

Edwards, another Kentucky signee who usurped Wagner as ESPN’s No. 1 senior last week, finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Advertisement

The Philly Panthers (16-3), who entered the game as Max Preps No. 6-ranked team in the nation, were led by junior guard Ahmad Nowell’s 20 points (4-of-6 from the three-point line).

The Jersey Panthers (17-2), ranked No. 11 by MaxPreps, were buoyed by senior forward Dasear Haskins’ 14 points. Senior point guard Cian Medley added 13 points and five assists. Senior 7-footer Aaron Bradshaw, who also will play at Kentucky next season, finished with eight points and four blocked shots.

But when it mattered most, Wagner seemed to impose his will.

“When it’s winning time he gets aggressive,” said Imhotep coach Andre Noble. “We knew that. We were trying to keep him in our traps, but he just keeps coming. He doesn’t stop.”

Wagner scored just four points in the first half on 2-for-7 shooting. In the final frame, however, Wagner scored 11 points, including several driving layups that required body control, strength, and desire. He finished 7-for-15 and was 8-for-8 from the foul line.

“It just felt great,” Wagner said. “That’s the moments we all live for in games like this, crowds like this. Just really having the whole city out. Our passion just came out and it showed on the court.”

Wayns added: “That’s what we expect. We expect him to take over the game.”

» READ MORE: Before Justin Edwards and DJ Wagner became the nation’s top recruits, they were 8th-grade teammates

Imhotep varied its defenses early. Nowell often matched with Wagner man-to-man in the first and fourth quarters, though Imhotep also switched often. Noble’s squad also mixed in a few zone defenses in the second quarter.

A few defensive “brain farts,” as Noble called them, helped Camden seize momentum in the third quarter after attempts at a box-and-1 led to wide open three-point chances for Haskins, who finished 4-for-5 from distance.

Edwards and Wagner rarely guarded each other, save for the occasional switch. There was, however, no signature sequence that forced them head-to-head.

Following Edwards’ late dunk, Imhotep fouled Camden senior Cornelius Robinson, who made 1-of-2 freebies.

Nowell subsequently raced down the left side of the court, drew two defenders, and kicked to Edwards, who found room behind the three-point line with Haskins closing on him.

The lefty’s triple was on line, but caromed off the back rim, where it was rebounded by Camden, and its faithful exploded in celebration.

Camden’s players rejoiced, waved goodbye to the sullen Philly fans, and then joined the Jersey cheering section.

“What they’re saying about being brothers, that’s not cliché,” Wayns said. “These kids love each other. They’re together every day. They play for each other. It’s not fake. It’s not hard to get them to do that. In these games like this, I just try to challenge them, and they accept every type of challenge.”