Camden High School senior basketball standout DJ Wagner chose Kentucky on Monday, headlining one of the best recruiting classes in the country. Wagner told ESPN’s national recruiting director Paul Biancardi of his decision, which was then posted on social media.

Wagner, a 6-foot-2 guard, is the nation’s No. 1 recruit, according to rankings by ESPN. Last week, the No. 2 prospect, Imhotep senior forward Justin Edwards, signed with John Calipari’s Kentucky team, which the 6-7 lefty committed to in July.

Camden’s Aaron Bradshaw, a 7-foot center, committed to the Wildcats in October and is No. 5 on ESPN’s list. He is expected to sign with Kentucky during a ceremony at Camden on Wednesday afternoon, according to several media outlets. Robert Dillingham, a 6-2 guard from Atlanta, committed in June and is No. 8 on the list. Local Kentucky product Reed Sheppard, No. 26 according to ESPN, is a 6-3 wing who committed last year.

Wagner, the son of former NBA player Dajuan Wagner, was also considering the University of Louisville, according to multiple reports.

Wagner’s grandfather, Milt, who starred at Louisville and later played in the NBA, was hired by the Cardinals as director of player development in May.

Kentucky also has familial and familiar ties to Wagner.

Junior guard Kareem Watkins, who is already on Kentucky’s roster, is also the stepson of Dajuan Wagner, who played for Calipari at the University of Memphis during the 2001-02 season. Watkins played his senior season at Kingsway Regional High School in South Jersey. He joined Kentucky’s team as a walk-on during the 2020-21 season.

Lance Ware, another Camden High graduate, is a junior forward for the Wildcats.

According to 247 Sports, Duke has the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation. Sean Stewart (Montverde Academy, Florida), Caleb Foster (Notre Dame High, California), Jared McCain (Centennial High, California), TJ Power (Worcester Academy, Massachusetts), and Mackenzie Mgbako (Roselle Catholic High, New Jersey), are the Blue Devils’ 5-star recruits. Wagner, Edwards, Dillingham, and Bradshaw are also considered 5-star recruits, according to multiple rankings.