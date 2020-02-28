To Woodward, a 6-foot-10 force in the paint and Colgate recruit, it’s no surprise that Timko has developed from a player who spent almost his entire sophomore season on the junior varsity to a star on a team with a 25-2 record, the No. 5 spot in The Inquirer’s Southeastern Pennsylvania Top 10, and a berth in Saturday night’s District 1 Class 6A title game against Cheltenham at Temple University.