St. Joseph’s Prep wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. announced via twitter on Thursday that he is committing to Ohio State. According to 247Sports, Harrison is the top-ranked wide receiver in Pennsylvania in the class of 2021 and the eighth-ranked receiver in the nation.
Harrison is the son of NFL Hall of Famer and former Colts star Marvin Harrison Sr.
Harrison Sr. played at Syracuse.
Harrison Jr. is one of three St. Joe’s Prep players who are ranked in top seven in the 247Sports Pennsylvania rankings.
With his commitment to the Byuckeyes, Harrison Jr. joins St. Joe’s quarterback Kyle McCord in heading to Ohio State. McCord is the top-ranked quarterback in Pennsylvania and the fifth overall.
Jeremiah Trotter Jr., a class of 2021 linebacker at St. Joe’s Prep, is committed to Clemson.
St. Joe’s Prep is ranked no. 1 in the Inquirer’s Southeastern Pennsylvania football rankings.