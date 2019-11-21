Back in October, Northeast’s Tyreek Chappell was hoping that his performances in the playoffs would spur more recruiting offers. The junior receiver went on to score four touchdowns in three games for the Vikings, including an 80-yard TD reception in a loss to St. Joseph’s Prep in the District 12 final.
With those performances fresh in the minds of college coaches, Chappell added to his list of scholarships when Wake Forest and West Virginia extended offers earlier this month, he announced on his Twitter account.
Chappell, who transferred to Northeast from Archbishop Ryan, is up to seven offers, which include Baylor, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse and Temple.
West Virginia is the only school that is listed as “warm” under the interest section of Chappell’s recruiting page.
Northeast will wrap up its season against Central on Thanksgiving Day.
Duce Chestnut is a four-star cornerback out of Camden, according to 247Sports. According to MaxPreps, he has tallied 41 tackles and intercepted five passes in nine games, proving his worth.
Friday, Chestnut got word that Miami had offered the junior a scholarship, per his Twitter page.
In October, Chestnut announced two more offers, from Pittsburgh and Purdue.
Chestnut has announced 10 total scholarships, which also include Baylor, Rutgers, Temple, Maryland, North Carolina State, West Virginia and Monmouth.
Chestnut will look to add to his resume in the coming weeks.
Ubayd Steed is a senior safety at Neumann-Goretti who has yet to decide where he’ll play his college ball.
Steed announced on Twitter that he received an offer from Dartmouth in October and Howard in June.
According to 247Sports, Steed, who is listed at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, has 10 scholarship offers, including ones from Temple, Army, Air Force, Buffalo and Bowling Green.
Perhaps Sahmir Hagans doesn’t get the headlines at St. Joseph’s Prep he deserves because he’s behind Marvin Harrison, the team’s top wideout, who’s going to Ohio State.
Hagans has quietly built a resume of his own.
The junior receiver announced on his Twitter page in October that he received an offer from Duke.
In September, Hagans fielded an offer from Temple, which gives him eight offers. Other schools that have offered Hagans, according to his Twitter account, are Arizona State, William & Mary, Penn, Princeton, Bowling Green and Toledo.
Hagans announced in July that he visited Syracuse.
Anthony Johnson is a middle linebacker who is listed as 6-1, 230 pounds as a sophomore.
That’s a tantalizing frame for college coaches to ignore, and it shows, because the Neumann-Goretti linebacker already has 19 scholarship offers — 18 of which came before his sophomore year.
Johnson fielded an offer from Oregon in September.
Johnson’s first two offers came from Baylor and Syracuse last November. Since then, he’s received offers from the likes of Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M and Tennessee, to name a few.