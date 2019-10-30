Taleeq Robbins got news Tuesday that he had received two scholarship offers within five hours, so he announced it on Twitter. Robbins said he heard from Virginia Tech and Iowa State. They are his first two offers from Power Five conferences.
Robbins is a standout junior defensive tackle for Imhotep Charter and is listed as 6-foot-3, 280 pounds, according to his Twitter bio.
On Wednesday, Robbins announced that he received an offer from Maryland, his third scholarship offer in 24 hours.
Robbins got his first offer, from Morgan State, in May.
The junior also has been linked to Rutgers and Old Dominion, as he posted photos to his Twitter account with team gear on.
Two days after Penn State knocked off Michigan in the school’s annual “White Out” game, Glassboro High star Keon Sabb got word that he received his ninth scholarship offer, from the Nittany Lions, he announced on Twitter.
Sabb, a five-star sophomore safety, has five interceptions in six games, according to MaxPreps.
He also has fielded offers from Maryland, Baylor, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Temple, West Virginia, and Massachusetts.
With the Public League playoffs beginning last week, Tyreek Chappell got off to a good start by scoring a pair of touchdowns in Northeast’s 54-0 victory over Fels.
Performing in pressure-pact situations could be key in recruiting and Chappell will look to carry the momentum into this weekend.
Chappell, a junior receiver, announced that he has five scholarship offers, with his last coming from Rutgers in September.
Pittsburgh was the first school to extend an offer to Chappell in April, followed by Morgan State in May.
Chappell, listed as a three-star recruit according to 247Sports, also has offers from Syracuse and Temple. He has visited Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Akron.
Shayub “Shoes” Brinkley says he’s the best running back in the state of Pennsylvania in his Twitter bio.
Brinkley, a 5-8, 183-pound junior, has two scholarship offers.
Morgan State offered a scholarship to Northeast’s running back in January, and Massachusetts offered one in April. His recruiting page on 247Sports says that Baylor, Florida, and Michigan have “cool” interest in Brinkley.
During September and October, Brinkley posted several edited photos of himself in college gear to his Twitter page. Those schools included Temple, Missouri, Wake Forest, Boston College, and Cincinnati.
The junior’s profile photo on Twitter shows him wearing a Penn State uniform.
Jalen Cheek received his 15th scholarship offer, from Purdue, last month, he announced on Twitter.
Cheek is a 6-1 cornerback from Winslow Township and is listed as a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.
The junior got his first offer from Massachusetts in May 2018, and has racked up several offers from power conferences such as Baylor, Rutgers, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Penn State, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Boston College.
Cheek said he attended Penn State’s “White Out” victory over Michigan on Oct. 19.