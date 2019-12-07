Tre Diguglielmo hit a go-ahead three in the corner with 20 seconds to play in overtime to give Boyertown a 53-50 win over Central Bucks East in a dramatic Pennridge Tip-Off Tournament game. Diguglielmo’s winning shot was part of a team-leading 18-point night. Alex Obarow scored 11 and Aarick Salata added 10 in the win. Joe Jackman led all scorers with 22 points for Central Bucks East. Jack Hamilton scored 12 in the loss, including a game-tying corner three with a second left in regulation that forced overtime.
Mike Keenan scored 31 points as St. Joseph's Prep blew out Southern, 84-51. Brian Geatens and Trevor Wall had 14 points while Chris Arizin added 10. Aaron Dixon scored 16 in the loss for Southern.
***
Kylil Turner scored a team-high 14 points on top of 15 rebounds and three blocks in String Theory’s 74-47 win over Mastery South in the Mastery North Tip-Off Tournament. Jajuan Nelson scored 12 and his brothers Jovace and Javon Nelson scored 6 and 5 points respectively. String Theory will play Mastery North on Saturday in the final round of the tournament.
***
Mastery North defeated Hardy Williams Charter, 79-64, to advance to the final round of the Mastery North Tip-Off Tournament. Regjon Knight had 14 points and 6 assists in the win and his brother, Tracy Knight, added 8 points. Kharif Oliver scored 11 points and Nafis Smith picked up 10 points and 10 rebounds. Tyree Edwards scored 24 points in the losing effort for Hardy Williams.
***
New Foundations edged Phil-Mont Christian, 52-46, in the Oreland Lions Tournament. Kenny Pickron led all scorers with 17 points while Jordan Gomes and Michael Nugent added 9.
***
Nadir Myers scored 21 points and Sean Hutchinson had 20 as People for People Charter took down CHAD, 71-46. Khrystopher Murray added 10 points and 13 rebounds in the win.
***
Colin Chambers scored 22 points to lead Episcopal Academy over Shipley, 68-47. Malcolm Folk added 15 points in the win. Khalil Farmer had 18 for Shipley.
Imhotep Charter blew out Paul Robeson, 71-24. Justin Edwards led the way with 21 points while Naji Reid had 16 and Sami Wylie had 10.
***
Taj Savage and Amir Mins scored 18 points apiece as Boys’ Latin edged Kensington, 56-54.
***
Bazel Brady scored 18 points as Upper Dublin beat Strawberry Mansion, 41-31. Amari Johnson added 10 points in the win.
***
Ben Davis had 17 points in Marple Newtown's 60-49 win against Neshaminy. Joe Tettinelli scored 11 and Eric McKee had 6 points and 6 rebounds.
***
Isaac Marshall scored 15 points and Anthony McCall had 14 in Academy of New Church's 69-38 win over St. Paul's at Haverford. Jordaine Dawkins had 10 points in the win and Glenn Sabb added 4 points, 7 steals and 6 assists.
Hannah Sieg scored a game-high 23 points to lead Friends Select past MaST Charter, 47-38. Rene Hart netted 10 for the Falcons.
***
Galiyah Carter scored 15 points for Parkway Northwest in its 43-41 win over Roxborough. Amirih Ali added 12 for Parkway Northwest, which trailed 23-14 at halftime.
***
Every player for Garnet Valley scored in its 53-12 win over St. Georges Technical School, as Courtney MacDonald and Ava Possenti tied for a team-high 8 points each. The Jaguars took a 38-6 lead at halftime, as they totaled 21 steals and 14 assists.
***
Nicole Pompili and Ava Seiolla netted 14 points apiece for Pennsbury in its 50-40 win over Mastery North. The Falcons took a 17-3 lead after the first quarter, as Angel Sanders scored a game-high 21 points for the Pumas.
***
Regan Chrencik notched 24 points for New Hope-Solebury, which beat Hatboro-Horsham, 56-51. Emily Thomas scored 23 points in the loss for the Hatters.
***
Merion Mercy beat Interboro, 59-34, as 11 players scored for the Golden Bears. Lucy Curry led all scorers with 15 points, as Merion Mercy took a 29-15 lead at halftime.
***
Council Rock North beat Lower Moreland, 37-29, after both teams were tied at 17 at halftime. The Indians held the Lions to just six points in each of the final two quarters.
***
Angelina Williams scored a team-high 12 points for Phoenixville in its 25-23 win over Conestoga. Katharine Gay netted 13 points for the Pioneers.
***
Carly Mulvaney’s 28-point game led Jenkintown past Bishop McDevitt, 62-25. The Drakes took a commanding 41-10 lead at halftime, as Lauren Brockwell scored 14 and Molly Walsh added 10.
***
Central Bucks East beat Gwynedd-Mercy, 44-36, behind Emily Chmiel’s 24 points. The difference in the game was the third quarter, where the Patriots outscored the Monarchs by eight.
***
Ashley Kapp scored a game-high 21 points to lift Boyertown over Emmaus, 49-42. Amber Marburger added 14 for the Bears, while nine players scored for the Hornets. Boyertown went 22-26 from the free throw line.