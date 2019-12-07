Tre Diguglielmo hit a go-ahead three in the corner with 20 seconds to play in overtime to give Boyertown a 53-50 win over Central Bucks East in a dramatic Pennridge Tip-Off Tournament game. Diguglielmo’s winning shot was part of a team-leading 18-point night. Alex Obarow scored 11 and Aarick Salata added 10 in the win. Joe Jackman led all scorers with 22 points for Central Bucks East. Jack Hamilton scored 12 in the loss, including a game-tying corner three with a second left in regulation that forced overtime.