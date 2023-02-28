Lansdale Catholic girls’ basketball earns its first Philly Catholic League title

Olivia Boccella just let it fly. The Lansdale Catholic junior caught the ball on the left wing, perhaps two steps beyond the three-point line with the game tied and about 23 seconds left in the Catholic League girls’ championship game in front of a sold-out crowd at the Palestra.

The ball barely grazed the rim as it went in, eliciting an explosion of emotion from the Crusaders’ crowd.

Archbishop Wood, which rallied from a jittery first half, called timeout with 11.7 seconds left.

When play resumed, however, a desperation three-pointer from senior forward Deja Evans rattled around the rim, but missed, giving Lansdale Catholic a 50-47 victory and its first Catholic League basketball championship.

Boccella, a 5-foot-5 guard, led the Crusaders (23-2) with 17 points. She hit 4 of 5 shots from behind the three-point line.

Senior guard Gabby Casey, who will play at St. Joe’s next season, finished with 15 points, while fellow senior Jaida Helm added 12 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.

Wood (19-5) was led by senior Kara Meredith’s 19 points. Meredith sparked the Vikings’ pivotal 17-3 run that spanned the second and third quarters.

Lansdale Catholic led, 16-5, after the first frame and, 24-8, in the second before Wood started its comeback, trailing just 27-19 at the half.

Wood then outscored Lansdale, 21-8, in the third quarter.

Wood junior Ava Renninger eventually gave the Vikings their first lead, 30-27, with a three-pointer from the right wing with four minutes left in the third quarter.

Wood later snatched a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter before Casey cut Lansdale’s deficit to 44-40. Helm followed with a triple. Helm later tied the game at 47 with a driving layup at the 1-minute, 19-second mark.

A steal by sophomore Sanyiah Littlejohn set up LC’s offensive final possession for Boccella.

