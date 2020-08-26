The Inter-Academic League on Wednesday announced the suspension of interscholastic athletic competition through the end of the calendar year because of COVID-19 concerns.
The decision follows similar moves in recent days by the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, which postponed fall sports for its high schools, shutting down most of the Philadelphia Catholic League, as well as the Philadelphia Public League, Del Val League and Friends Schools League.
“This decision was made given the unprecedented health concerns we face and in consideration with Gov. Wolf’s strong recommendation as well as updated policy recommendations from CHOP Policy Lab,” the league announced in a statement.
The Inter-Ac League includes traditionally strong athletic programs in schools such as Episcopal Academy, Malvern Prep, Germantown Academy, Penn Charter, Haverford School and Springside Chestnut Hill Academy.
“The Directors of Athletics and Heads of School have been meeting diligently to address opening our schools safely as well as the safety and well-being of our communities,” the statement said. “Athletics engagement is an important part of the experience for many of our students and member institutions remain committed to this experience.
“However, the Heads of School and Directors of Athletics have unanimously decided to suspend any inter-scholastic competition through Dec. 31, 2020.”