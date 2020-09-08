The funeral services for La Salle College High School football player Isaiah Turner will be held Friday on the school’s campus in Wyndmoor, Montgomery County.
Turner, who was 17, collapsed after a football practice last Friday. He was rushed by paramedics by Chestnut Hill Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to La Salle spokesman Chris Carabello.
Turner, a 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman, died of a “catastrophic medical event,” according to La Salle president Brother James Butler. The cause of death is expected to be determined by an autopsy by the Philadelphia medical examiner.
Carabello said the entire La Salle senior class will convene Thursday morning for a prayer service under a tent that has been set up on Meehan Field, the baseball field that overlooks Flannery Field, the football practice field.
Turner’s funeral will be held Friday in the same location, with a viewing from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. followed by a religious service, Carabello said.
Arrangements are being handled by the Moore, Snear & Ruggiero funeral home, Carabello said.
La Salle’s football and basketball teams will be in attendance as well as members of Turner’s home room and many of his classmates, Carabello said. Turner also played for the La Salle basketball program.
Turner was regarded as one of the more popular students in the private, all-boys school. Butler referred to Turner as the “stereotypical gentle giant -- a big kid with a winning smile and gentle ways.”
La Salle junior running back Sam Brown, one of the state’s top recruits in the class of 2022, said Turner was friendly and approachable.
“I consider him my brother," Brown said.