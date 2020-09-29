“In full unanimity, the Coalition of Inter-Academic Football Players proposes that if high school football is not shown to cause outbreaks of COVID-19 in the state of Pennsylvania which necessitate the PIAA to discontinue fall sports, then the Inter-Academic League will officially re-evaluate its current decision on the fall football season by Thursday, October 1, 2020 and consider a game restart date no later than: Saturday, October 17, 2020,” the proposal concludes.