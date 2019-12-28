John Camden drained five treys to score 28 points as the Archbishop Carroll boys’ basketball team topped Abington, 66-54, in the Pete and Jammer Nelson Classic on Friday at Jefferson University. Tairi Ketner had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Anquan Hill added 14 points. The Patriots are 6-0 overall on the season. Oreck Frazier had 12 points for the Ghosts.