John Camden drained five treys to score 28 points as the Archbishop Carroll boys’ basketball team topped Abington, 66-54, in the Pete and Jammer Nelson Classic on Friday at Jefferson University. Tairi Ketner had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Anquan Hill added 14 points. The Patriots are 6-0 overall on the season. Oreck Frazier had 12 points for the Ghosts.
In other Pete and Jameer Nelson Classic action, Pennsbury defeated School of the Future, 51-40, behind Shane Simmons’ 21 points. Colin Connor had 13 points.
John Seidman notched a double-double with 30 points and 10 rebounds to help Haverford High beat West Catholic, 54-39.
Adrian Irving scored 26 points to lead Cardinal O’Hara past Haverford School, 66-52. Anthony Purnell added 16 points and Tre Dinkins tallied 10. Chrisitan Clover scored 25 for the Fords.
Roman Catholic edged Imhotep Charter, 56-51, thanks to Justice Williams’ 18 points. Lynn Greer III added 13. Elijah Taylor, a Notre Dame recruit, had 20 for the Panthers.
John Prezyblynski and Justin Sandler scored 15 points apiece in Lower Moreland’s 51-36 victory over Jenkintown.
***
Joe Jackman recorded 27 points and six rebounds as Central Bucks East beat Grant Co. (KY.), 75-67. Jason Markowitz added 15 points and Jack Hamilton notched 11 points and seven boards.
***
Drew Stover scored 25 points to help Upper Dublin edge W.C. Henderson, 62-55.
***
Tyreese Watson scored 22 points to lead Bonner-Prendergast past Dulaney (Md.), 82-75.
***
Garnet Valley beat Hatboro-Horsham, 69-32, thanks to Carl Schaller’s 16 points. Neel Beniwal had 13 points and Valantis Apostolopoulos added 12.
***
Andrew King scored 26 points in Downingtown East’s 70-67 win over Central Dauphin. Jayden Rowe tallied 18 points and Grant Umberger had 14.
Joe Pettinelli scored 16 points as Marple Newtown beat Masterman, 65-23.
***
Tyler Mish had 22 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, to help Holy Ghost Prep beat Truman, 66-45. Sean Elliot added 12 points and Steve Cianci had 11.
***
Aidan Carroll and Denzel Quinn each scored 14 points to lead Penncrest past String Theory, 59-37.
Maddy Ryan’s 19 points helped Villa Maria top Gloucester Catholic, 43-26.
***
Alexis Gleason recorded 13 points and five rebounds as Bonner-Prendergast beat Dr. Michael Krop High (Fla.), 53-39. Emma Batey had 12 points.
****
Erin Sweeney scored 16 points to lead Archbishop Carroll past Neshaminy, 45-28, to improve to 6-2 overall.
Methacton downed Archbishop Ryan, 51-33, behind Nicole Timko’s 19 points. Caroline Pellicano and Sydney Tornetta each had 10 points. The Warriors are now 7-1 overall.
***
Diamond Johnson scored 29 points in Neumann-Goretti’s 65-52 victory over Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.).
***
Kelsey Bess had 18 points to help Penn Charter beat University High School, 57-52. Kait Carter added 17 points. The Quakers are 9-1 overall.
Maddy Ryan scored 19 points as Villa Maria defeated Gloucester Catholic, 43-26.
***
Shannon Remolde scored 18 points and Denae Carter had 10 to lead St. Basil past Roland Park (Md.), 40-32, to improve to 7-0 on the season.
***
Cardinal O’Hara downed Episcopal Academy, 55-25, thanks to Nicole Blanch’s 11 points. Amaris Baker had 10.
***
Katie Anderson drained three treys to record 23 points in Agnes Irwin’s 49-45 win over Norristown. Amelia Leyden had 12 points and eight steals.
***
Jess Brewer scored 14 points and Gianna Presing added 12 as Garnet Valley downed Saint Thomas Moore (Del.), 52-3.
***
Timaya Lewis-Eutsey scored 22 points to lead Lansdale Catholic past Council Rock South, 66-57, to win the George W. Snear tournament. Riley DeVitis had 19 points and Autumn Weber added 11.