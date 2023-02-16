Justin Edwards and DJ Wagner named finalists for Naismith High School Boys Player of the Year

Area prep basketball standouts in Imhotep’s Justin Edwards and Camden’s DJ Wagner were among the five finalists for the Naismith High School Boys Player of the Year award.

The winner will be announced March 3.

According to SportsEngine, Edwards, a 6-foot-7 senior forward, is averaging 19.9 points per game over 10 regular-season games and is ESPN’s top-ranked recruit. As for Wagner, the 6-foot-2 point guard is ranked as one of the top three point guards in the nation and the No. 2 recruit in ESPN’s rankings.

Both players have signed with Kentucky.