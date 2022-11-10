Imhotep senior Justin Edwards, one of the nation’s top-rated high school basketball players, signed his national letter of intent to the University of Kentucky on Wednesday evening. His teammate, senior point guard Rahmir Barno, signed with Florida Gulf Coast University.

The atmosphere inside the Imhotep cafeteria was full of love, laughter, jokes, and almost a few tears.

Edwards, in his second trip to the podium, grabbed the microphone and thanked his mother, Ebony Twiggs, for her years of sacrifice and dedication.

That’s when Edwards paused either for dramatic effect or because he was about to become overwhelmed with emotion.

A few voices from the crowd urged him that it was OK to cry, but Edwards smiled instead. “I’m not going to cry,” he said defiantly.

He went on to thank his coaches and teammates and then paused one more time.

“OK, I’m going to stop before I do cry,” he said to laughter and applause from those in attendance.

Edwards, a 6-foot-7 small forward, is rated the nation’s No. 2 overall player by ESPN.

Edwards is behind only Camden High School’s DJ Wagner, the 6-2 point guard whom Edwards and Imhotep are supposed to play Jan. 28 at a location and time still to be determined.

Edwards is one of four top recruits to commit to Kentucky and coach John Calipari. Camden’s Aaron Bradshaw, a 7-foot center, committed to the Wildcats in October and is ESPN’s No. 5-rated recruit. Robert Dillingham, a 6-foot-2 guard from Atlanta, committed in June. He is No. 8 on ESPN’s list. Local Kentucky product Reed Sheppard, No. 26, according to ESPN, is a 6-foot-3 wing who committed last year. And Wagner could soon join head coach John Calipari’s recruiting class.

Calipari’s Wildcats were ranked No. 4 in the first Associated Press rankings last month. Kentucky, a No. 2 seed in last year’s NCAA tournament, was upset in the first round by last season’s Cinderella, No. 15 Saint Peter’s University.

Barno, a 6-footer, joins former Penn State head coach Pat Chambers, who now leads the Eagles.

“Rahmir has all the characteristics of not only the player we want at FGCU, but the type of person we want as a leader in our program,” Chambers said in a statement. “His basketball skills, honors and stats speak for themselves, but what doesn’t show up on the box score is how he leads a team and adapts his role to give his team the best chance to win. We’re absolutely thrilled Rahmir is headed to Ft. Myers and Dunk City.”

When it was his turn at the podium, Barno thanked his mother, Sherice Henry, whom he said stood by him and gave him strength in a year in which multiple family members died.

His surrogate future family in Florida will include some familiar faces.

Chambers, an Episcopal Academy product, also has former Imhotep standout Dahmir Bishop on his roster. Bishop transferred from St. Joseph’s after beginning his college career at Xavier.

Chambers is in his first season in Florida after leading the Nittany Lions for nine seasons.

Chambers also has former Neumann Goretti forward Blaise Vespe, who helped the Saints to the 2020 Catholic League championship. After the pandemic scuttled the 2021 season, Vespe spent a postgraduate year at IMG Academy in Florida before joining the Eagles.

