Kanye West’s Donda Academy has lost its spot in a nationally respected high school boys’ basketball event, as a wave of consequences continues to flow after the entertainer has been called out for anti-Semitic views and assorted hate speech.

Philadelphia native Jeremy Treatman, founder and CEO of the nationally known Scholastic Play-By-Play Classics basketball events, announced on Twitter that it would no longer host West’s academy after remarks the entertainer has made.

“In light of recent anti-Semitic statements by Kanye West, we will no longer be hosting Donda Academy at this year’s Play-By-Play Classics events,” the statement reads, in part.

The event is scheduled for Dec. 11 at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Ky. Treatman said by telephone that Imhotep Charter, which had already been trying to rearrange its schedule to compete in the event, will replace Donda Academy.

According to a preseason ranking from Sports Illustrated, West’s school in Simi Valley, Calif., was No. 11 in the nation. Imhotep was No. 16 in the same preseason ranking.

This week, West lost a partnership with Adidas, saw GAP and Foot Locker pull his products, and lost professional athletes — Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams and Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics — from his Donda Sports division.

“Our family has made the decision to part ways with Donda Sports,” reads a statement from Donald and his wife, Erica Donald that was posted to Donald’s Twitter account Tuesday. “The recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children. We find them to be irresponsible and go against everything we believe in as a family.”