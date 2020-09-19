LANCASTER, Pa. – For the La Salle High football team, Isaiah Turner’s absence in Friday night’s season opener was marked by more than just emptiness in the hearts and minds of players and coaches.
It was an actual void on the field, a missing athlete from the lineup during the Explorers' first offensive play in the game against Manheim Township in War Memorial Stadium.
La Salle lined up on offense for the first time in 2020 with just 10 players on the field, leaving a gap at left guard to honor Turner, a senior who collapsed and died after practice on Sept. 4.
Turner, a popular 17-year-old and member of both the football and basketball programs, was projected to play left guard for the Explorers after starting at defensive tackle as a junior.
Before the game, La Salle coach John Steinmetz said his players were looking forward to taking the field after an emotional two-week period.
“The kids are doing OK,” Steinmetz said. “They’ve done everything we’ve asked of them. It’s just been tough, so emotional for these kids.”
The event marked the first football game played this season by a Southeastern Pennsylvania high school, since every league has either suspended competition in fall sports or delayed the start because of the outbreak of the coronavirus.
For La Salle, it was the first football game in nearly 11 months, since the Explorers' 2019 season ended with a Nov. 9 loss to rival St. Joseph’s Prep in the Philadelphia Catholic League Class 6A playoffs.
The game was freighted with extra emotion for the Explorers since it provided another official opportunity to honor Turner, whose funeral services were held on the La Salle campus on Sept. 11.
The cause of Turner’s death still is under investigation, a spokesman for the Philadelphia medical examiner said on Friday.
There was a moment of silence in Turner’s honor before the game.
La Salle players wore two decals on their helmets to honor Turner – a No. 74 and a Chinese symbol that signified his initials. Turner, regarded by La Salle president Brother James Butler as “the stereotypical gentle giant,” was taking his fourth year of Chinese studies at the start of this school year.
“We know he’s watching over us and guiding us,” La Salle senior Ryan Wills said earlier in the week of Turner. “To be able to honor ‘Zay’ by just having fun and enjoying every second we have together Friday night is what will get us through the night and the season.”
La Salle was coming off an 8-3 season, with all three losses to state champions – two to PIAA Class 6A winner St. Joseph’s Prep and one to PIAA Class 5A winner Archbishop Wood.
Manheim Township has been one of the state’s stronger Class 6A programs in recent years. The Blue Streaks compiled a 33-5 record over the previous three seasons, including an 11-1 mark in 2019.
The game was played in an empty stadium without spectators, an extra precaution taken by Manheim Township school officials to minimize the risk of the spread of the coronavirus.
La Salle quickly seized command of the game, building a 28-6 halftime lead behind running back Sam Brown. A junior projected as one of the top recruits in the state in the class of 2022, Brown generated touchdown runs of 28, 20 and 67 yards.
The Explorers broke the game open late in the second quarter, scoring twice in the final minutes on Brown’s 67-yard run followed by a three-yard burst into the end zone by Tim Mehlmann following a blocked punt.