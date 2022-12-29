Dru Joyce II knows what to expect whenever his St. Vincent-St. Mary High School basketball team travels outside its home territory in Akron, Ohio.

It is, after all, the alma mater of LeBron James.

“We always run into, ‘hey, it’s LeBron’s high school,’” Joyce said. “Everybody comes out and they feel like they’re playing Bron, and he’s been gone for 20 years.”

Wednesday evening against Math, Civics, and Sciences Charter was no different. Thursday night against Archbishop Ryan figures to be another battle.

The Mighty Elephants scratched and clawed, but eventually succumbed to the Irish, 84-73, during the Battle for the Bell II presented by Full Court Press at Imhotep Charter.

“A lot of respect to Coach [Lonnie] Diggs and the team,” Joyce said. “They played very aggressively and they gave us all we wanted. My guys hung in, and I was happy.”

The Irish (7-1) were led by Kent State recruit Lance Hayes, who finished with 24 points. The 6-foot-5 forward scored 18 of those points in the first half.

The Mighty Elephants were led by junior forward Nasseem Wright, who finished with 28 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter and 20 in the second half.

“Just watching film,” Wright said postgame, “I saw that they had a lot of taller guys who tend to foul, so my goal was to play aggressively, play downhill, and get my points at the line.”

The 6-foot-5 Wright finished with just three made free throws (3-for-3), but his aggressive style did yield two emphatic dunks.

“I learned that I can play on the court with anybody,” Wright said. “I just have to compete and give maximum effort at all times on defense and offense.”

The Irish, who are seeking a third consecutive state championship in Ohio, jumped ahead early and rode a 46-34 lead into intermission.

» READ MORE: Math, Civics, and Sciences wing Nasseem Wright is new to organized basketball. His recruiting stock is rising.

The Mighty Elephants got within five points in the third quarter, but a late spurt in the frame gave the Irish momentum they never relinquished.

“It was a great game,” Joyce said. “Getting off a bus after a six-or seven-hour bus ride, playing a team that was ultra-aggressive, and then to come out with a win, we’re OK [with that]. It wasn’t pretty, but we got it done and that’s all that matters right now.”

Joyce, who coached James, the current Lakers star, in high school, said his team arrived Wednesday and took in the city’s sights Thursday before the game, including a trip to Geno’s Steaks.

An Ohio rule implemented years ago and aimed at James and Co., Joyce said, is the reason the Irish are in Philly this week.

Full Court Press, a New Jersey-based basketball event network, held an event in Ohio last year. Joyce said Joe Fuhrman, who runs FCP, invited St. Vincent-St. Mary to participate in New Jersey this year.

A rule instituted after James graduated, however, states that an Ohio team can only compete once outside of the five states that touch the state, Joyce said.

He added that the rule followed rumors that the Irish missed excessive school days because James’ teams played games around the country, an allegation Joyce still adamantly refutes.

The Irish played earlier this month in Southern California and defeated a Sierra Canyon team led by James’ son, Bronny, so the only way they could compete in an FCP event was if it was in Pennsylvania.

Thursday’s Battle for the Bell III begins at 6 p.m. at Archbishop Ryan.

The Raiders are led by junior center Thomas Sorber, the talented, 6-foot-10 recruiting gem who scored 24 points, grabbed 17 rebounds, and blocked 10 shots in a victory last week against King’s Fork (Virginia).

» READ MORE: How Archbishop Ryan’s Thomas Sorber became the center of attention for college basketball coaches

The Irish also have a talented center: 6-foot-9 senior, Darius Stratford.

“I told them to forget about this one and move on to the next one,” Joyce said, “and we’ve been pretty good about doing that sort of thing.”

Joyce said he didn’t know much about either Philly team this week.

“We were kind of coming in blind,” he said. “I don’t know what to expect for the next one, but I tell my guys ‘hey, we just gotta be the best version of ourselves. If we are the best version of ourselves, everything will be just fine.’”