“He was the best player in the city, but not that night," Vaughn said of Barkley. “Lew would kill -- I wouldn’t say kill, but he would out-play him.” Vaughn relayed how Barkley wanted the Sixers to pick up Lloyd to take some offensive pressure off him. They eventually did, just on a 10-day contract in 1990, Lloyd’s final year in the league, but they didn’t keep him beyond the 10 days. His skills weren’t translating to the NBA by the end.