Jack Kochanowicz, the hard-throwing 6-foot-6 righthander from Harriton, has been drafted as the 14th pick in the third round, 92nd overall by the Los Angeles Angels.
Kochanowicz was the first local product drafted on the second day of the MLB first-year player draft, on which rounds three through 10 are taking place.
This past season, Kochanowicz went 6-0 with a 0.32 ERA. His fastball touched 96 mph this spring.
He has a scholarship to play for the University of Virginia.
The recommended slot value for that pick is $637.600, according to MLB.com, but teams can offer above or below that number.
Kochananowicz joins Penn Charter centerfielder Sammy Siani, who was selected 37th overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.
Five selections after Kochanowicz was selected, Seattle chose Lehigh junior righthander Levi Stoudt, a graduate of the Perkiomen School.
This past season Stoudt went 3-4 with a 3.53 ERA in 11 appearances, including 10 starts. He struck out 69 in 63⅔ innings.