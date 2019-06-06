Jack Kochanowicz, a right-handed pitcher from Harriton who was a third-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Angels this week, will be signing with the team, his father said Thursday.
Keith Kochanowicz said his son will sign probably within the next week or so. The family has already informed the University of Virginia, which Kochanowicz had planned to attend had he not decided to play professionally, of the decision.
Jack Kochanowicz was the 92nd overall selection in the MLB draft. That pick had an assigned slot value of $637,600, according to MLB.com. Keith Kochanowicz declined to divulge what the signing bonus will be, but he said “it is above slot.”
Jack Kochanowicz was 6-0 with a 0.31 ERA this season. The 6-foot-6, 220-pounder struck out 79 and walked 10 in 45 innings.