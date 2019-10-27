Kyle McCord had five passing touchdowns in the first half of St. Joseph’s Prep’s 65-7 win over Archbishop Ryan. The Hawks scored 42 points in the first quarter, as McCord connected with five receivers for scores. Noble House’s 43-yard touchdown reception opened the scoring for the Hawks, while his 47-yard rushing touchdown closed the scoring for the first half. St. Joe’s clinched the Catholic League Red Division championship with the win.