Tysheem Johnson and Malik Griffin each scored two touchdowns, as Neumann-Goretti beat Lansdale Catholic, 30-9, on Saturday night to clinch the the Philadelphia Catholic League Blue Division.
Johnson scored on an 87-yard kickoff return and a 63-yard run, and Griffin scored on runs of 47 and 27 yards, at the South Philadelphia supersite, as Neumann-Goretti improved to 10-0.
The Saints will be the top seed in the Districts 12 and 1 Class 3A playoffs.
***
Kyle McCord had five passing touchdowns in the first half of St. Joseph’s Prep’s 65-7 win over Archbishop Ryan. The Hawks scored 42 points in the first quarter, as McCord connected with five receivers for scores. Noble House’s 43-yard touchdown reception opened the scoring for the Hawks, while his 47-yard rushing touchdown closed the scoring for the first half. St. Joe’s clinched the Catholic League Red Division championship with the win.
La Salle beat Roman Catholic 3-1 in penalty kicks to secure the Catholic League title. The teams were tied, 1-1, after double overtime. The Cahillites’ attempt to make it 3-2 hit the crossbar to end the game. Brandon Curran scored for La Salle, while Kieran Donnelly netted the lone goal in regulation for Roman Catholic.
***
Stefen Melekos’ game-winning goal in double overtime lifted Holy Ghost Prep over Pottsgrove, 1-0, in the District 1 Class 3A semifinals. The Firebirds will play Strath Haven in the final.
***
In other Class 3A semifinal action, Johnny Francis sent Strath Haven to the final after breaking a 1-1 tie in overtime against Bishop Shanahan.
***
Astin Galanis scored two goals for Moorestown Friends in its 3-1 win over Shipley, in a Friends Schools League semifinal. It’s the second time in school history that the Foxes will be in the final, which they won in 2016. They will host Germantown Friends at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
***
In other Friends Schools League semifinal action, Germantown Academy beat Westtown, 4-1, by scoring two goals in each half.
***
Carter Houlihan netted two goals for North Penn in its 2-1 win over Abington in the Class 4A quarterfinals. The Knights will host Unionville in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Sarah Szychulski’s first goal of the season proved to be the biggest, as she scored in the first half and led Archbishop Ryan to a Catholic League title win over Archbishop Wood, 1-0. The title is the second in three seasons for the Ragdolls.
***
Olivia Bley netted four goals, as Westtown beat Moorestown Friends, 6-0, in the Friends Schools League semifinals. The Moose will host Shipley in the final on Tuesday. It will be the fourth consecutive season the teams meet in the final. Westtown won the last two titles.
***
Casey Cavanaugh scored the deciding penalty kick for North Penn in its win over Pennsbury in the District 1 Class 4A quarterfinals. Anna Fiore sealed the win, saving the ensuing penalty shot by Pennsbury’s Ashley Conlow. The Maidens will play Pennridge in the semifinals.
***
In other 4A quarterfinals action, Camilla Kuever’s penalty kick in the first half led Boyertown to a 1-0 win over Unionville. The Bears will play Conestoga in the semifinals.
***
And, Emily Kriney and Leah Malone netted goals for Pennridge in its 2-0 win over Council Rock North.