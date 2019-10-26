That motivation resulted in a perfect 16-0 2018 regular season in which the Lions did not allow a goal behind junior goaltender Elsie Jones. The District One Class A playoffs came and went with four wins and no goals. The first goals allowed in the season also marked its end. A 2-0 loss to Oley Valley in the PIAA state quarterfinals ended their streak at 20 shutouts and their season with a 20-1 record.