A little more than year ago, Jonah Jackson was a little-known lineman playing for a perennial losing football team at Rutgers.
But things have changed in a big way for Jackson, a former Penncrest High star.
Following a strong season at Ohio State, where he was an All-Big Ten selection as a graduate transfer, Jackson on Friday night was selected by the Detroit Lions in the third round of the NFL draft.
“I went to Ohio State just looking for an opportunity and just to be able to showcase my abilities and talents on another platform and I felt like it definitely helped me,” Jackson said in a conference call with Detroit-area reporters late Friday night. “Wherever I was, I felt like coaches would have been able to find me but being able to go to Ohio State and hang the banner up in that indoor facility for the Big Ten championship and be able to get the ring . . . it was awesome.”
The Lions, who also drafted Jackson’s Ohio State teammate in cornerback Jeff Okudah in the first round as well as Georgia running back D’Andre Swift — a St. Joseph’s Prep graduate — in the second round, traded up 10 spots to grab Jackson with the 75th overall pick.
Jackson played for the North squad at the Senior Bowl in January. The Lions’ staff coached his team.
“The experience I had at the Senior Bowl with (offensive line coach Hank) Fraley and (assistant Billy) Yates, it was second to none,” Jackson said. ”Coach Fraley, he definitely has his guys in Detroit teed up and I’m ready to get teed up with them.”
Jackson played both guard and center in four years at Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights never went to a Bowl Game in his time there, compiling an overall record of 11-37 as well as a 4-31 mark in Big Ten competition.
The 6-4, 306-pound Jackson played left guard at Ohio State, which went 13-1, capturing the Big Ten title and losing in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Fiesta Bowl to Clemson.
Jackson is the first Penncrest player to be selected in the NFL draft. He was a first-team, All-Central League selection as a senior and rated as a three-star recruit by rivals.com and other scouting services.