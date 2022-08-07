Northeast offensive lineman Naquil Betrand has committed to Texas A&M, he announced Saturday.

The 6-foot-7, 310-pound lineman is rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports. He originally committed to play college football at Colorado in the Pac-12.

Betrand also had offers from Auburn, Georgia, Penn State, Kentucky, and Syracuse. He is 247Sports’ 78th-ranked offensive tackle in the country and the No. 18 player in Pennsylvania.

» READ MORE: Northeast’s Naquil Betrand was ‘a late bloomer’ as an offensive tackle and is now a coveted recruit

He started his high school football career at Imhotep Charter High School, where he played a hybrid of wide receiver and tight end.

Once he transferred to West Catholic High School, Betrand put on weight and moved to the offensive line ahead of his sophomore year. He then transferred to Northeast High School.

Betrand got a late start in the recruiting process, but scouts quickly took notice after a position switch and he recovered from an injury that further complicated his transition after his junior year.