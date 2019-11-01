“I had a game the other day [Ridley vs. Marple-Newtown] and I’m walking off, and a guy is waiting for me, and he’s yelling, ‘Hey, white hat, was this your first game?’ ” DiNardo said, referring to the white hat that signifies the chief of a football crew. “I looked at him and pretended to be shocked and said, ‘They weren’t supposed to tell anybody.’