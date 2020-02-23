A preview of the Philadelphia Catholic League championship game:
8:15 p.m., Monday at the Palestra,
Coaches: Neumann Goretti, Carl Arrigale. Roman Catholic, Matt Griffin.
Seeds: Neumann Goretti is the No. 3 seed. Roman Catholic is the No. 5.
Semifinal results: Neumann Goretti beat seventh-seeded Archbishop Ryan, 51-41. Roman Catholic beat top-seeded Archbishop Wood, 83-73.
Ancient history: Roman Catholic has won 32 PCL titles since its first under coach Billy Markward in 1922. Neumann Goretti has won 20 PCL titles since its first under coach Jocko McGarry in 1939, when the school was known as Southeast Catholic.
Recent history: Since 2005, either Neumann Goretti or Roman Catholic has won the PCL title in every season except for 2008 (North Catholic) and 2017 (Archbishop Wood).
Even more recent history: Neumann Goretti won the PCL title six years in a row from 2009-14. Roman Catholic won the PCL title in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019.
On brink of history: If Neumann Goretti wins, Arrigale will pass former Roman Catholic coach Dennis Seddon for first place among coaches with PCL titles. Arrigale and Seddon are tied with 10 championships each.
Last meeting: Neumann Goretti beat Roman Catholic, 77-69, in double overtime on Jan. 17 in the Saints’ gym.
Neumann Goretti’s projected starting lineup: 5-foot-10 senior Hakim Byrd (14.3 points per game), 6-0 junior Hysier Miller (15.0), 6-7 senior Jordan Hall (10.8), 6-7 senior Cameron Young (12.7), 6-6 junior Blaise Vespe (8.3).
Roman Catholic’s projected starting lineup: 6-3 senior Lynn Greer III (18.6), 6-9 sophomore Jalen Duren (17.4), 6-4 sophomore Justice Williams (18.4), 6-0 freshman Xzayvier Brown (6.4), 5-9 senior Nasir Lett (5.2).
Breakdown: This could be a clash of styles as Roman Catholic tends to play a little more deliberately and likes to work the basketball inside to Duren, who went for 20 points with 18 rebounds in the semifinals vs. Archbishop Wood. Neumann Goretti prefers a faster pace and favors the outside of the arc to the paint.
Shooting percentage from three-point range could decide this game. If the Saints are hot from the perimeter, it will be tough for the Cahillites to keep up. If the Cahillites reprise their 7-for-9 performance from deep in the semifinals, that would open the middle for Duren and put the Saints in a pickle.
Next: Both teams loom as serious contenders for state titles, with Roman Catholic advancing to District 12 Class 6A play and Neumann Goretti set to start in District 12 Class 3A competition.