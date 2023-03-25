Imhotep routs Exeter to win second straight state title behind top recruit Justin Edwards’ 19 points

HERSHEY — Imhotep Charter defended its PIAA title Friday night and routed Exeter, 78-40, in the Class 5A boys’ basketball championship at the Giant Center.

Kentucky signee Justin Edwards, ESPN’s No. 1 recruit in the class of 2023, led the Panthers with a game-high 19 points, and was 2-for-5 from three-point range. Rahmir Barno, who’s taking his talents to Florida Gulf Coast, and Ahmad Nowell, a top prospect in the class of 2024, added 12 points apiece.

Anthony Caccese finished with 12 points, and Kevin Saenz added 10 for the Eagles (25-7).

The Panthers (30-3) shot 55% in the first half and went into the break up, 43-21. That dominance continued into the second half as they scored 35 points and led by as many as 38. Imhotep coach Andre Noble pulled his starters with 6 minutes, 45 seconds left, closing the book on Barno’s and Edwards’ senior season.

Friday’s win marks Imhotep’s ninth state title since 2009. The Panthers, who are ranked No. 5 in the nation, finished 30-3, the winningest record for Noble, who has led the program for 18 seasons.

Archbishop Carroll wins first state title in 11 years

A second-half scoring eruption helped Archbishop Carroll upset Cedar Cliff, 43-37, in the PIAA Class 6A girls’ basketball final.

The Patriots (16-11) were led by 12 points each from freshman point guard Alex Eberz and senior Taylor Wilson. Junior Brooke Wilson added 10 points, all in the second half, and five assists. Taylor Ferraro and Kathryn Sansom led Cedar Cliff (30-1) with nine points apiece, while sophomore guard Ella Frey contributed eight, including two clutch threes down the stretch.

Archbishop Carroll trailed, 13-12, at halftime but broke out for 15 points in the third quarter.

A deep three from Frey cut the Colts’ deficit to 39-37 in the fourth quarter, but a couple of Carroll free throws sealed the victory.

Archbishop Carroll won its last state championship in 2012 against Oakland Catholic. The Patriots also lost to Chartiers Valley in the 5A final in 2019.