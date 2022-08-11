Three weeks after five-star wing Justin Edwards committed to the University of Kentucky, a second Imhotep Charter player made his college decision Thursday.

Class of 2023 point guard Rahmir Barno announced he would attend Florida Gulf Coast over a long list of other schools, including Temple, La Salle, Virginia Tech, and Virginia Commonwealth. Barno will join head coach Pat Chambers and the Eagles for the 2023-24 season. Chambers, a Newtown Square native, is heading into his first year at Florida Gulf Coast with a number of Philly-area players, including former Imhotep guard and St. Joseph’s transfer Dahmir Bishop.

Barno, a 6-foot, 180-pounder, was a late riser after an impressive summer on the Elite Youth Basketball League circuit with Team Final. Last month, Barno was named to the Peach Jam’s second team after averaging 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.7 steals at the in North Augusta, S.C., tournament.

Barno is known as a high IQ point guard who possesses great speed, gets his teammates involved, is a committed defender, and picks his spots to score. He is capable of scoring at all three levels but is best when attacking the rim, where he is a good finisher despite his size. The next steps for Barno will be to get stronger and become more consistent as a three-point shooter.

As a junior at Imhotep, Barno averaged 11.2 points, 5.3 assists, and 2.1 steals, helping guide the Panthers (28-4) to the PIAA Class 5A state championship and at one point a top-25 national ranking. Barno posted 12 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals in the state title win over New Castle.

In May, Temple coach Aaron McKie had high praise for Barno, likening him to former Sixer Allen Iverson. “He kind of compared me to [Iverson] because we’re both small but have length,” Barno told OwlScoop in a phone interview.