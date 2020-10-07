The PCL Class 6A champion will be determined in round-robin competition during the regular season between two-time reigning state champion St. Joseph’s Prep, La Salle, Archbishop Wood and Roman Catholic. Those teams will play each other in games scheduled between Oct. 17 and Nov. 7, with the squad with the best record in those common games -- or edge in a tie-breaker system -- emerging as the District 12 representative to the state tournament.