Belle Vernon defeated Neumann-Goretti in a 9-8 nail-biter on Saturday afternoon, capturing its first PIAA 3A title.

The Saints (11-4) had a chance to score a game-winning touchdown after they converted on fourth-and-5 from Belle Vernon’s 7-yard line, but they fumbled on a quarterback sneak at the 1-yard line, giving the Leopards the back with 1 minute, 48 seconds left.

Neumann-Goretti carried an 8-3 halftime lead. Their only points of the game came when the Leopards’ center snapped the ball over the punter. The Saints defense recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown. Instead of an extra point, head coach Albie Crosby decided to go for two, extending their lead to five.

Belle Vernon (12-2) retook the lead on a Caleb Horner passing touchdown in the third quarter. The Leopards’ two-point conversion attempt failed, but they still came away with the one-point lead, and, ultimately, the win.