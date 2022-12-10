Pine-Richland scored 21 unanswered second-half points for a 28-14 win over Imhotep Charter in the PIAA 5A state title game at Cumberland Valley High School on Friday.

Imhotep (10-3) scored first after sophomore running back Jabree Wallace-Coleman, who’s committed to play college football at Georgia, ran for a 35-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Pine-Richland tied the game in the second quarter, 7-7, when Ryan Palmieri capped a nine-play drive with a 5-yard touchdown run.

The Rams (13-3) failed to take the lead with seven seconds left in the first half when they missed a field goal on the 20-yard line.

In the third quarter, Palmieri took over with a 24-yard pick-six and a 1-yard rushing touchdown to give the Rams a 21-7 advantage. Pine-Richland extended its lead to 28-7 on Palmieri’s 33-yard touchdown pass to Luke Rudolph in the fourth quarter.

The Panthers found the end zone one last time in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.