Archbishop Wood’s Rahsool Diggins, one of the top-ranked point guards nationally in the high school class of 2021, and the Philadelphia Catholic League player of the year as a junior, announced Sunday on Instagram that he has committed to play for Connecticut.
A starter since his freshman year, the 6-foot-3 Diggins, a 20.3-point a game scorer as a junior, held offers from Kansas, Villanova, and St. Joseph’s, among others.
It’s not the first time UConn coach Dan Hurley has come to Philadelphia recently to get a point guard. Rhode Island’s Fatts Russell played for Hurley at URI before the coach moved on to the Huskies, who return to the Big East this season.
“The coaches built a great relationship with him, assistant Tom Moore and Hurley,‘' said Wood coach John Mosco. “They compare him to A.J. Price, told him they need big-time guards back in the Big East.”
They also told him he has a chance to start as a freshman, Mosco said. Not a bad sell for a player who was given the ball his first year at Wood right after Collin Gillespie graduated and moved on to Villanova. As it happens, Villanova will find out Monday if another top point guard, Angelo Brizzi from Virginia, commits to the Wildcats.
According to Mosco, Hurley also told Diggins, “It’s going to take a player with big [guts] to walk away from Villanova from the Philly area, and I think you have them.”
If that sounds brash, that’s Hurley, Remember when the Huskies lost last season to Villanova at the Wells Fargo Center, the UConn coach talked a lot about wanting to get where Villanova was, was full of respect , but also said, “People better get us now. That’s all. You better get us now. It’s coming.”