Rahsool Diggins headlines a strong Archbishop Wood basketball team that has won its first six Catholic League games.
So it’s no surprise that the junior point guard’s hot start has yielded another college scholarship offer. Diggins announced on his Twitter account on Monday that Seton Hall offered has him a ride.
Diggins is up to 22 offers, including local teams St. Joseph’s and La Salle. Penn State has also offered Diggins a scholarship.
He also had offers from Florida, Virginia Tech, DePaul, Connecticut and Miami, among others.
St. Augustine offensive lineman Jacob Ketschek tweeted out a list of accomplishments on his Twitter page last month. He was listed as a first-teamer for just about every all-star team in New Jersey, including the The Inquirer.
Ketschek, listed at 6-foot-4, 318 pounds, most recently received an offer from Vanderbilt, he announced on Twitter on Friday.
Ketschek also has offers from Temple, Kent State, Massachusetts, and Rutgers.
The junior announced an unofficial visit to Rutgers in June 2019. He also took a visit to Syracuse in November, though an offer has not been reported or announced.
The offseason for Imhotep Charter football player Rahmir Stewart has been impressive.
Stewart, a 6-0 sophomore safety, announced five scholarship offers in the span of two days last week.
Last Thursday, Stewart announced on his Twitter page that he got offers from Georgia and Penn State. On Friday, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Iowa State each extended offers to Stewart.
Stewart’s offers seem to come in bunches. In September, he fielded offers from West Virginia, Rutgers, Pittsburgh, Baylor, Maryland, and Kent State within a two-week span.
And get this: Stewart has another two years to build on resume.
Neumann-Goretti linebacker Eric Gentry announced on Friday that he got his 10th offer, this one from Maryland.
The 6-7, 215-pound junior ended 2019 with offers from Michigan State, Syracuse and West Virginia.
Gentry also has offers from Tennessee, Kent State, Bowling Green, Oregon, Morgan State, and Virginia.
Gentry attended a Virginia game in November and tweeted, “This school is special.”