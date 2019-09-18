The Archbishop Wood boys’ basketball team held open-gym workouts recently and afterward used Twitter to thank visiting college scouts and coaches who attended.
Vikings’ junior point guard Rahsool Diggins -- who was instrumental in guiding Wood to the PIAA Class 5A final, where it fell to Moon Area, 74-64 -- has generated a lot of attention from colleges.
The Vikings held another open gym on Monday, and Diggins seems to have left the event with another college offer -- his 18th. This one came, according to Diggins, from the ACC’s Wake Forest.
Only a junior, the 6-foot-3 guard still has time to develop.
“I’m a real crafty player,” Diggins said in June. “I like to score, but I’m working on getting other people involved, too. ... I’m trying to become more of a leader, more vocal, working on the mid-range."
Diggins’ stock has been rising since June, when he received half of his scholarship offers. Diggins then received four more offers in July from Massachusetts, Florida, St. Louis, and Rutgers. Other notable schools that have offered Diggins include Virginia Tech, DePaul, and Xavier.
In South Jersey, Donovan Leary is following the footsteps of his older brother, Devin, who graduate as New Jersey’s all-time leading passer in yards and touchdowns and is a red-shirt freshman at North Carolina State.
Donovan, a 6-2 sophomore quarterback for Timber Creek, is off to a torrid start this season, throwing for 10 touchdowns in two games. He threw for 960 yards and five touchdowns as a freshman.
“He’s going to be special,” Chargers coach Rob Hinson said in May. “He got some valuable experience last year playing a very tough schedule.”
Leary has received six scholarship offers, according to his Twitter page. Temple was the first to offer the quarterback in December 2018, and East Carolina was the last, in June.
Leary also has offers from Massachusetts, Central Michigan, Rutgers, and Maryland.
Marvin Harrison Jr. can add another school to his long list of offers. Harrison, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, announced on his Twitter page Monday that Notre Dame has offered him.
As of now, the St. Joseph’s Prep wide receiver can go as far west as Arizona State or as far south as Florida.
But perhaps his interest lies with Ohio State. The Buckeyes offered the 6-4 junior in January, and he took an unofficial visit to the school a month later.
According to a tweet, Harrison said he “fell in love as soon as I walked in” to Ohio State.
Ohio State is the only school that is labeled as “warm” in the interest section of his recruiting page. He’s being recruited by former NFL receiver Brian Hartline, according to 247Sports. Hartline is the Buckeyes’ wide receivers coach.
In May, Harrison released his “First 20.”
Ethan Hunt’s Twitter bio says he has a high motor, is explosive, and has violent hands. The St. Joseph (Hammonton) defensive tackle has three scholarship offers, according to 247Sports.
Hunt, who’s listed as a 250-pound junior, is weighing options from Kent State, William and Mary, and Baylor.
Hunt announced his offers from Kent State and William and Mary on May 14. Though 247Sports says he has an offer from Baylor, Hunt hasn’t announced it on his Twitter page.
Nisine Poplar played a big role in helping Math Civics and Sciences win its first state basketball championship since 2011. In the Mighty Elephants’ thrilling 54-52 victory over Bishop Guilfoyle, Poplar had 12 points, good for third on the team.
Poplar got big news on Saturday when coach Aaron McKie’s Temple squad offered the 6-3 shooting guard.
The junior also has offers from La Salle, Robert Morris, Central Connecticut, St. Francis, New Jersey Institute of Technology, and Mississippi Valley State.