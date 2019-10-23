Jordan Longino wears two hats for Germantown Academy -- quarterback for the football team and guard for the basketball team.
As for college recruiting, Longino’s focus is on basketball. He has no reported football scholarship offers but six for basketball, according to 247Sports.
The 6-foot-5 junior guard has already made a name for himself on the court, scoring his 1,000th point last season as a sophomore at GA.
Longino picked up his first college offer, from Rhode Island, in June 2018, according to a tweet Longino retweeted from Josh Verlin.
Longino also has offers from Florida, La Salle, Penn State, Temple and Rutgers.
The Miller Report reported -- tweets that Longino retweeted -- that Longino took an unofficial visit to Villanova in May and received an offer from St. Joseph’s in June.
The basketball recruitment of Roman Catholic sophomore forward Jalen Duren could be moot by the time he graduates.
According to a report, the NBA is moving toward lowering the minimum age to enter the draft from 19 to 18. If that happens, Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.com said that Duren is a prime candidate to skip college and go right to the pros.
For now, however, the focus is on Duren’s recruitment.
Duren was named first-team all-Catholic as a freshman and has offers from Penn State, Miami, and Maryland, where former teammate Hakim Hart plays.
Villanova has also shown interest in the star forward.
The 6-9, 210-pound Duren participated in a USA Junior minicamp earlier this month with teammate Justice Williams and Roman coach Matt Griffin.
With Duren on the court, 6-3 guard Justice Williams sometimes plays under the radar for the Cahillities. But Williams had a solid freshman season and may be ready to improve in his sophomore year as he figures to have a larger role in the offense.
“He’s one of the quickest guys I’ve seen getting from one side of the court to the other," Griffin said in July. "He’s got a great mid-range game. We’re going to really rely on him to score and make plays for others.”
Williams averaged 7 points per game and 2.7 assists last season for the reigning Catholic League champions.
Williams has offers from Iona, Maryland, and Penn State, according to 247Sports.
Carnell Davis announced he was one of the 110,669 people who watched the Penn State football team defeat Michigan on Saturday night at the school’s traditional “White Out” game. It was fourth-largest crowd in Beaver Stadium history, according to sports information director Kris Peterson.
Davis, a junior wide receiver at St. Augustine Prep, tweeted out an edited image of himself in Penn State gear that read, “I’ll be at the Penn State White Out.”
The Nittany Lions offered a scholarship to Davis in May, and he took to Twitter to share his excitement.
“Beyond blessed and extremely honored to have earned a scholarship from my dream school Penn State University,” he said in a tweet.
The 6-0, 170-pound Davis made a visit to Happy Valley in June and said “#WeAre definitely coming back!” in a tweet.
According to 247Sports, Davis has offers from 23 schools. His last came from Purdue in May.
Davis has offers from teams in the ACC, Big 10, Big 12, Pac 12, and SEC. They include Auburn, Duke, Baylor, Oregon, Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee.
Archbishop Ryan senior guard Gediminas Mokseckas received his first scholarship offer this week, from Campbell University.
Campbell is in South Carolina and plays in the Big South conference.
Mokseckas, a 6-4 guard/forward, is from Lithuania.