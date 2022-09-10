Neumann Goretti four-star point guard Rob Wright III has committed to Baylor.

He announced his commitment Friday via social media. Wright helped lead Neumann Goretti to a PIAA Class 4A title this past season.

The 6-foot-1, 160-pound junior has 15 offers from schools including Penn State, Temple, and La Salle, according to 247Sports.com.

He is the second Bears commit for the class of 2024, and Rivals.com ranks him as the No. 25 player nationally in his class.