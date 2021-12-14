Keenan Nelson Jr. is ready to be a part of something special at South Carolina.

Nelson is a four-recruit and a product of local football powerhouse St. Joseph’s Prep. The two-way player starred at both the wide receiver and defensive back positions, the latter of which he will continue to play in college. Nelson is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 7 player in Pennsylvania in the class of 2022, and the Philadelphia native drew interest from a plethora of Power Five programs throughout his recruitment. But it was one school, one in the midst of a program rebuild, that drew Nelson’s attention.

A decade ago, South Carolina was atop the SEC, a program with the chance to compete for a conference championship each season. Since then, the team went through an unsuccessful rebuild attempt under the direction of then-coach Will Muschamp. Entering this year, the team turned to Shane Beamer, the son of college football coaching legend Frank Beamer. Under the guidance of the first-year head coach, South Carolina surprised, going 6-6 and exceeding the expectation that it would be an SEC cellar-dweller.

Shane Beamer had given the program hope, and he created a vision for the future of South Carolina: one that Nelson wanted to get behind.

“It was definitely a big deal for me to see [Beamer’s] ambitions and [see him] have that much love for a program,” Nelson said. “I was glad I was able to go down and visit because it definitely is something special…that’s where I wanted to belong.

“Everything they had going on this year — all the positive stuff and all the wins and all the rebuilding they had going on there — and just being able to rebuild more next year, that definitely was important to me.”

At St. Joseph’s Prep, Nelson played under coach Tim Roken, who has built a strong culture. Nelson thrived, transforming from a freshman focused on playing on offense to a blue-chip recruit and SEC-caliber talent. It’s no coincidence that Nelson was drawn to the culture Beamer has built at South Carolina, one that offers the same chance of growth and development.

“I think guys look for similarities within the programs when they’re looking at the next level,” Roken said. “He’s going to recommit himself to a new process right when he moves on to South Carolina. He knows it’s not just walking in there and things are going to be easy. He’s going to have to work his way back up, but he’s looking forward to competing every day down there.”

The opportunity to compete at the highest level, against the best players, played a large part in Nelson’s decision to head south for college. His coaches and teammates have come to know him as a hard worker, someone who is relentless in his pursuit to become a better, more complete football player. Despite his success, Nelson feels like he always has room to grow, and he cherishes every opportunity he has to prove himself.

“[It’s] a big deal for me, to let everyone know and see how hard I work,” Nelson said. “Take control of my opportunities…just show everyone how hard I work and that I definitely belong here.”

Local players set to sign

RB Samuel Brown, La Salle College High School

Samuel Brown is one of four four-star recruits in Greg Schiano’s Rutgers recruiting class. Brown is the only running back in the class and joins a Rutgers running back room that failed to produce a 1,000-yard rusher in 2021. The Scarlet Knights will return 2021 leading rusher Isaih Pacheco, as well as underclassmen Kyle Monangai and Aaron Young. Schiano’s committee-style backfield should provide opportunities for Brown to see carries as a freshman. Brown also had offers from major Power Five schools, including SEC rising stars Texas A&M, Tennessee, and Kentucky. Securing commitments from four-star players such as Brown have helped the Scarlet Knights to have the No. 20 overall class in 247Sports’ rankings, No. 5 in the Big Ten.

DE Kenny Fletcher, Delran High School

Three-star edge rusher Kenny Fletcher is another local product to get on board with Schiano’s rebuilding project. Fletcher committed to Rutgers in March, picking the Scarlet Knights over Ole Miss, Michigan State, Nebraska, and more. Fletcher is the third-highest ranked defensive recruit in the Scarlet Knights’ class, and he’s the only edge rusher currently committed to Schiano’s program. Rutgers ranked outside the top 100 in 2021 in team sacks, and Fletcher figures to help the team bolster its pass rush.

QB Donovan Leary, Timber Creek High School

Three-star quarterback Donovan Leary is committed to Illinois. He announced his commitment in late March, just two weeks after receiving his offer from Bret Bielema’s program. Leary had several other offers, including one from fellow Big Ten school Rutgers. Illini quarterback Artur Sitkowski remains and figures to compete with Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito for the starting job in 2022. DeVito, a former four-star recruit, was benched early this past season and chose to transfer. Barring injury or unexpected performances, Leary figures to redshirt in 2022.

OL Coltin Deery, Malvern Prep

Three-star interior offensive lineman Coltin Deery will head to College Park, Md. after committing to both play football and wrestle for Maryland. Deery, a top-10 wrestler in his weight class, chose the Terrapins because of the flexibility he would have to pursue both sports. The Malvern Prep product chose coach Mike Locksley’s Maryland team over offers from FBS programs such as Marshall and ECU, as well as FCS programs such as Villanova. Deery is currently one of just three offensive linemen in Maryland’s recruiting class. The Terrapins boast depth at offensive line, with most of its line returning in 2022. As a result — in addition to Deery — Maryland has just two offensive linemen committed to the program.

OL Emir Stinette, Imhotep Charter

A 6-foot-5, 380-pound interior offensive lineman from coach Devon Johnson’s Imhotep Charter team, Stinette is one of a handful of local products to commit to Rutgers. The three-star joins a recruiting class that also boasts New Jersey’s No. 1 overall player, interior offensive lineman Jacob Allen. In total, the Scarlet Knights have seven offensive linemen committed in their 2022 class, indicating that the position group was a priority for a rebuilding Rutgers program. Stinette’s size will help him compete for reps immediately, but he will face competition with returning starters as well as other recruits such as Allen. Stinette also had offers from Maryland, West Virginia, Pitt, and others, but ultimately committed to Rutgers in July as soon as he was offered.

OT Max Bowman, Malvern Prep

Deery’s teammate, Max Bowman, is headed to the Ivy League, where he will play for Tim Murphy’s Harvard Crimson. The three-star offensive tackle committed to the Crimson in July, choosing Harvard over FBS programs such as South Carolina, Michigan State, and Cincinnati. Harvard offers Bowman a top education while also offering a competitive football program frequently competing for the Ivy League crown. At 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, Bowman brings to the Crimson a raw physical talent that will help him compete for first-team reps immediately.

DL Isaiah Boyd, The Haverford School

Three-star defensive lineman Isaiah Boyd committed to Tulane in August, just several weeks after receiving his offer. Boyd chose the Green Wave over the likes of Massachusetts, Yale, and Lehigh. Boyd is Tulane’s only commit from the Northeast, and he is one of three defensive linemen currently committed to Willie Fritz’s Tulane team. Defense looks to be a priority for Fritz’s program, which finished 2-10 this season. The Green Wave allowed 34 points and over 400 yards per game. Opponents also ran for a total of 25 touchdowns against Tulane, showing a need for defensive linemen like Boyd, who plays physically and can use his hands to shed blockers.