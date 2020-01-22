Northeast linebacker Ken Talley had a busy weekend.
On Saturday, the sophomore announced on his Twitter page that he received his 16th football scholarship offer, this one from Boston College.
On Monday, Talley made a visit to Rutgers.
“HAD A GREAT TIME AT RUTGERS. THEY SHOWED MAD LOVE. THANK YOU,” Talley said in a tweet, in all caps.
He posted two photos: one by himself and the other with former Temple assistant coach and current Rutgers assistant Fran Brown in a Scarlet Knights uniform.
Talley, listed as 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, also has offers and visited West Virginia and Penn State, according to his Twitter account.
Talley also fielded offers from, among others, Florida, Temple, Virignia Tech, Baylor and Pittsburgh. He is also an accomplished 200-meter runner.
Lenape running back Xavier Coleman has also added to his scholarship offers.
On Jan. 7, the junior announced his 11th offer, from Connecticut, and his first since the New Year.
Coleman has most recently received offers from Pittsburgh, Buffalo and Boston College.
He also holds offers from Central Michigan, Rutgers, Washington State, Temple, West Virginia, Baylor and Massachusetts.
According to Coleman’s Twitter page, the only visit he announced was to Rutgers in April 2019.
Coleman had five catches for 90 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns in a big win over Shawnee on Thanksgiving.
Math, Civics and Sciences hoops guard Nasine Poplar ended 2019 with a bang.
In December, the junior received four scholarships in one day, according to his Twitter page.
Poplar, listed as 6-4, 170 pounds, got offers from Drexel, Delaware State, Cal State Bakersfield and St. Joseph’s.
With the addition of La Salle and Temple, Poplar has four of the six city schools after him.
He also has offers from Robert, Morris, St. Francis, Central Connecticut, New Jersey Tech and Mississippi Valley State.
Archbishop Wood defensive end Robert Jackson got a big break last week.
On Friday, Jackson received his first scholarship offer, from Syracuse, according to his Twitter page.
Jackson also plays for the basketball team and is listed as an impressive 6-6, 245 pounds as a junior.
Episcopal Academy defensive back and wide receiver Malcolm Folk may also play basketball and run track, but the 6-1, 190-pounder announced an offer to play football at Bowling Green on Tuesday.
The junior also has offers from Kent State and Buffalo, which he announced last month.
Folk will have one more season to add to his scholarship total.