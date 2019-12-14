Cara Wankmiller’s buzzer-beating three pointer in 4 OT lifted Bishop Shanahan over Episcopal Academy, 37-34, on Friday. It was the only points of the game for Wankmiller, as the Eagles let a 15-6 halftime lead turn into a 20-19 lead to begin the fourth quarter. Gaeli Keffer-Scharpf had 6 points and 7 rebounds for the Churchwomen.
***
Taliyah Carter’s 42-point, 28-rebound performance led Parkway Northwest past School of the Future, 70-35. Amirih Ali scored 18 points and dished out 18 assists in the win.
***
Ireland Smith put up 40 points for Washington in its 46-12 win over Overbrook. Daya Staley scored the team’s other 6 points, as the Eagles took a 27-8 lead at halftime.
***
Jackie Vargas scored a game-high 28 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and notched her 1,000th career point in Upper Dublin’s 63-23 win over Hatboro-Horsham. Vargas is the 18th Cardinal to reach the milestone, as nine other players scored for the team in the win.
***
Five players scored double-digit points for Central, which beat Audenried, 60-51. Charlotte Carlies had 14 points while Alexis Lin and Bene Butler had 13 apiece. Naja Lumsden tallied a game-high 19 points for the Rockets and teammate Janel Ransom added 16.
***
Laila Asid and Ellie Benedict combined for 21 points in Palumbo’s 40-37 overtime win over Constitution. Kaela Wilson added 9 points and 6 blocks, while Taysia Anderson scored a game-high 13 points in the loss.
***
Jayla Henderson’s 21-point game helped Engineering and Science beat Prep Charter in overtime, 61-48. Ashley Steele had 12 points, as Leticia-Faith Bonds and Kennedy Campbell had 11 points apiece.
***
Nasjah Pinckney and Bebe Borbor netted 11 points each for Frankford in a 51-12 win over Martin Luther King. The Pioneers held the Golden Cougars to just 2 points in each of the first three quarters.
***
Zoe Hargrove tied a career-high with 28 points while connecting on three three pointers in GAMP’s 58-41 win over Swenson. Monet Edwards had 24 points for the Lions.
***
Lincoln beat Bartram, 41-33, as Jaidah Peterson-Miller netted a game-high 18 points for the Railsplitters.
***
Laila Hawkins had a double-double for Franklin Towne Charter in its 67-25 win over Mastery South. Hawkins scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Rian Coleman had 15 points for the Coyotes.
***
Janiya Victor and Michaela Nixon combined for 39 points as Motivation beat West Philadelphia, 59-29. Serenity Peterson scored 14 for Motivation, while Anyah Mitchell had 13 for West Philadelphia, which fell behind 29-9 at halftime.
***
Kelsey Bess led all scorers with 16 points for Penn Charter in its 49-34 win over Westtown. Aleah Snead added 10 while Kait Carter and Carmen Williams had 8 apiece.
***
Jada Harmon’s game-high 16 points paced Simon Gratz to a 42-15 win over Northeast.
***
A’Nyeyah Burell scored 19 points and Seine Bethell had 15 for Fels in its 56-46 win over Hill Freedman World Academy.
***
Clare Meyer netted a game-high 16 points for Germantown Friends, which beat Cristo Rey, 42-22. Zaire McNeal had 13 points for the Blue Pride.
Debarrin Norman’s go-ahead three with 30 seconds remaining in the game led String Theory over Penn Treaty, 66-64. Kylil Turner scored 16 for String Theory, while Isaiah Chambers tallied a game-high 21 points for Penn Treaty.
***
Mika Munari dropped 30 points to lift Central Bucks West over Central Bucks East, 66-53. Joe Jackman had 27 points for the Patriots, who were outscored 39-28 in the second half.
***
Deuce Turner scored 27 points for Malvern Prep in its 72-63 win over Shipley. The Friars took a commanding 45-27 lead at halftime. Khai Champion netted a game-high 31 points in the loss.
***
Gabe Conover netted 17 points for Calvary Christian in its 46-37 win over Faith Christian. Luke Potts scored 8 of his 10 points in the fourth quarter for the Cougars, as the game was tied at 30 going into the fourth.
***
EJ Guzman scored 21 points and went 13-14 from the foul line to lead Fels past Franklin Learning Center, 71-59. Issac Ceasar and Oliver Beauvoir tallied 13 points apiece for the Panthers. Syncere Ross had a game-high 24 points for the Bobcats, who fell behind, 21-5, after the first quarter.
***
Demetrius Lilley tallied a game-high 34 points for Lower Merion, which beat Upper Darby, 66-58. The Aces outscored the Royals 40-27 in the second half. CJ Dabbs and Shareef Jones Jr. combined for 30 points for Upper Darby.
***
Phil-Mont Christian beat MaST Charter, 51-39, as Trevor Tipton had a game-high 18 points. David Olinger and Nathan Blackburn combined for 26 for the Falcons. Alex Ferraro scored 11 for the Panthers.
***
Luke Yoder’s 19 points lifted Pennridge over William Tennent, 57-46. Ryan Benscoter and Paul Croyle had 11 each, while Derek Cosenza scored a game-high 20 points for the Panthers.
***
Fran Lowry put up 14 points for Franklin Towne Charter in its 52-44 win over Randolph. Jahil Archer had a game-high 19 for Randolph.
***
TJ Berger’s 17-point game led Westtown over Friends Select, 73-35. Dereck Lively added 14.
***
Aaron Dixon had 14 points in Southern’s 54-40 win over Strawberry Mansion. Symar Wiggins added 13 for the Rams.
***
Valantis Apostolopoulos scored a game-high 15 points to lead Garnet Valley past Ridley, 64-34. Carl Schaller had 14.
***
Haverford High beat Conestoga, 41-31, as John Seidman netted 15 points. The Fords held the Pioneers to just 12 points in the second half.
***
Jack D’Entrenont scored 16 points for Radnor in its 32-30 win over Penncrest. Marquis Tomlin led the Lions with 10.
***
Central Bucks South was led by Michael Waltrich’s 21 points in its 61-39 win over Quakertown. Alex Dietz added 10, as 10 players total got on the board for the Titans.
***
Jaelen McGlone had 16 points and Sean Emfinger netted 14 for Cheltenham in its 51-47 win over Upper Moreland. Emfinger grabbed 10 rebounds while McGlone had 6.
***
John Prezyblynski’s 24-point night lifted Lower Moreland past Collegium Charter, 70-56. Wayne Bailey led all scorers with 26 points for the Cougars.
***
Chris Patton scored 18 points including 4 threes in Devon Prep’s 56-50 win over Academy Park. The Tide drew 6 charges in the game, as Eamon Walsh went 9-11 at the line and tallied 13 points. Scion Dorsey added 12.