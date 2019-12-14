Cara Wankmiller’s buzzer-beating three pointer in 4 OT lifted Bishop Shanahan over Episcopal Academy, 37-34, on Friday. It was the only points of the game for Wankmiller, as the Eagles let a 15-6 halftime lead turn into a 20-19 lead to begin the fourth quarter. Gaeli Keffer-Scharpf had 6 points and 7 rebounds for the Churchwomen.