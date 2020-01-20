4. Roman Catholic (4) 8-7: Here are the Cahillites’ three Philadelphia Catholic League losses: Overtime to Bonner-Prendergast, double-overtime to Neumann-Goretti, double-overtime to Archbishop Wood. It’s cold comfort but Roman is a few missed free throws away from the top of the league standings, rather than its current position in the muddled middle of the pack. “Every one of these games is going to be a one-possession game,” RC coach Matt Griffin said. “The margin for error is slim, so to miss double-digit free throws [in the losses to Neumann-Goretti and Archbishop Wood] is a backbreaker.” Big positive for Roman Catholic: Center Jalen Duren looked every bit like one of the top players in the class of 2022 against the Saints and Vikings, generating a combined 61 points and 31 rebounds and basically being all-but-unguardable in the paint. Sophomore guard Justice Williams was superb against Wood, as well.