3. Westtown School (3) 22-7: The Moose’s remarkable balance was on full display as they beat rival Academy of the New Church for the third time this season, scoring a 79-57 victory in the Pennsylvania independent schools tournament quarterfinals. Eight players scored between 15 and seven points with senior guard T.J. Berger, a Penn recruit, and junior center Franck Kepnang leading the way with 15 and 14, respectively. Westtown will meet Perkiomen School in the semifinals on Friday night at Montgomery County Community College, with the title game set for the next night at the same site.