1. Roman Catholic (5-2): The Cahillites showed their poise and persistence in rallying from an 11-point deficit in the third quarter to beat Camden, 70-59, before a capacity-plus crowd at the Dajuan Wagner Play-by-Play Classic Monday night at Cherry Hill East. Sophomore forward Jalen Duren looked every bit like one of the top players in the class of 2022 with 18 points, 17 rebounds, an intimidating defensive presence, and 100 percent focus at both ends.