4. Neumann-Goretti (2) 18-4: The Saints went 2-2 down the stretch with a series of injuries stealing some of the swagger that had marked this squad for most of the season. Neumann-Goretti finished with an 88-65 win Sunday over West Catholic, a point total that could bode well for the Saints in the PCL playoffs. As the No. 3 seed, Neumann-Goretti will host No. 6 Cardinal O’Hara on Friday night in a rematch of a game won, 61-54, by the visiting Lions exactly a week earlier.