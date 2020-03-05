District 12 No. 3 seed Bishop McDevitt (17-7) is another Catholic League team that could make some noise in the state tournament. The Lancers, who have won 11 of 12 behind seniors Jamil Manigo and Robert Smith, open with District 3 No. 2 seed Camp Hill (17-7) and could see Neumann Goretti in next weekend’s quarterfinals with a pair of victories.