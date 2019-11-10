8. Haverford (NR) 10-2: The Fords’ defense sometimes get overshadowed by the spectacular play of quarterback Trey Blair, who worked his magic in the first half but sat out most of the second half of the victory over Downingtown East with an injury. But linebackers Will Higson, Brian Klee, Aiden O’Neill and Sean Reynolds were key to the upset of Downingtown East and have set the tone for this team’s remarkable rise this season. Haverford has allowed just 70 points in its 10-game winning streak, with four shutouts. The Fords’ defense faces its biggest challenge Friday in the District One Class 6A semifinals at Downingtown West.